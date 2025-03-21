Kepos Capital LP Sells 340,000 Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT)

Kepos Capital LP cut its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,000 shares during the period. Ares Acquisition Co. II makes up approximately 0.4% of Kepos Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Ares Acquisition Co. II worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Decagon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,089,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 808,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 121,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,110,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $11.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94.

Ares Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company which engages in effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination. The company was founded on March 15, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

