Kepos Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Kepos Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 107,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

PCY stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

