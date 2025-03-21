Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Stock Holdings Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Kenvue by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 191,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $24.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.72%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

