Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Raises Dividend to GBX 74.80 Per Share

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 74.80 ($0.97) per share on Friday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a 151.9% increase from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $29.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON JDG opened at GBX 7,477.77 ($96.96) on Friday. Judges Scientific has a 52-week low of GBX 6,760 ($87.66) and a 52-week high of £122.50 ($158.84). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,487.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,655.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of £490.93 million, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 283.40 ($3.67) EPS for the quarter. Judges Scientific had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Judges Scientific will post 402.5824271 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Wednesday.

Judges Scientific plc (AIM: JDG), is a group focused on acquiring and developing companies in the scientific instrument sector. The Group now consists of 22 businesses acquired since 2005.

The acquired companies are primarily UK-based with products sold worldwide to a diverse range of markets including: higher education institutions, scientific research facilities, manufacturers and regulatory authorities.

