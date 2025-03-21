Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Announces Earnings Results

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 283.40 ($3.67) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Judges Scientific had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 17.56%.

Judges Scientific Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of JDG traded up GBX 77.77 ($1.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 7,477.77 ($96.96). 17,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,016. Judges Scientific has a twelve month low of GBX 6,760 ($87.66) and a twelve month high of £122.50 ($158.84). The stock has a market cap of £490.93 million, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,487.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,655.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79.

Judges Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 74.80 ($0.97) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a boost from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $29.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.09%.

Shore Capital reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Wednesday.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc (AIM: JDG), is a group focused on acquiring and developing companies in the scientific instrument sector. The Group now consists of 22 businesses acquired since 2005.

The acquired companies are primarily UK-based with products sold worldwide to a diverse range of markets including: higher education institutions, scientific research facilities, manufacturers and regulatory authorities.

