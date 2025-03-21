JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 0.6% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 945,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,282,000 after purchasing an additional 72,546 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 73.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 257.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average is $58.89. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.