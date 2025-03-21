JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219,686 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.26% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,181,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,039,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,234,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,786,000 after acquiring an additional 279,898 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,032,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,616,000 after acquiring an additional 503,936 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,928,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 277,491 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS JCPB opened at $47.02 on Friday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.90.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

