Jonathan Ari Goler Buys 500 Shares of Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Stock

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Ari Goler acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,450.00.

Propel Stock Up 3.1 %

TSE PRL opened at $24.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $684.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.75. Propel Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $43.36.

Propel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. This is an increase from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Propel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Propel from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Propel from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Propel Company Profile

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company’s lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

