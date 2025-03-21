John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Purchases £6,709.56 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) insider Ken Gilmartin purchased 15,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £6,709.56 ($8,700.16).

Ken Gilmartin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get John Wood Group alerts:

On Thursday, February 20th, Ken Gilmartin purchased 26,451 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £6,612.75 ($8,574.62).

On Thursday, January 16th, Ken Gilmartin acquired 10,305 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £6,698.25 ($8,685.49).

John Wood Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WG stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 44.18 ($0.57). The company had a trading volume of 8,386,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 52.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £365.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.35, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.