John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.07 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 39.90 ($0.52). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 42.12 ($0.55), with a volume of 12,249,060 shares trading hands.

John Wood Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 52.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of £368.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.35, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ken Gilmartin bought 26,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £6,612.75 ($8,574.62). Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.