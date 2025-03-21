JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $23.89. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 58,767 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JinkoSolar from $36.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Glj Research reduced their price target on JinkoSolar from $13.08 to $10.95 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut JinkoSolar from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.79.

JinkoSolar Stock Down 2.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 25,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,846 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,846,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 61,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

