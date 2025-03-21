Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Issues Earnings Results

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 21.07%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Price Performance

JRONY opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.