Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Issues Earnings Results

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 21.07%.
JRONY opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.68.
