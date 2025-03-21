JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and traded as high as $13.80. JBS shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 471,646 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.08.

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

