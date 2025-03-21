Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Stock Price Up 31.6% – Time to Buy?

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 31.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 368,025 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 119,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$37.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 34 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

