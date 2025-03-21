Jack Anders Sells 1,864 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $72,770.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,834.24. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Revolution Medicines Price Performance
Revolution Medicines stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.46.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,220,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,709,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,763,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after purchasing an additional 653,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.
About Revolution Medicines
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.
