Jack Anders Sells 1,864 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $72,770.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,834.24. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RVMD shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,220,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,709,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,763,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after purchasing an additional 653,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

