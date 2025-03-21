J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V Sells 61,564 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 61,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $339,217.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,453,948 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,253.48. The trade was a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.46. 204,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,961. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 2.25. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $6.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.20 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $817,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

