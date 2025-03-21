J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Shares Down 7.3% – What’s Next?

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 528 ($6.85) and last traded at GBX 553.50 ($7.18). 135,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 979,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 597 ($7.74).

J D Wetherspoon Trading Down 9.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 600.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 638.19. The firm has a market cap of £633.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34.

About J D Wetherspoon

(Get Free Report)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.