ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 218.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 232.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

ITT Stock Down 1.4 %

ITT stock opened at $134.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.01 and a 52 week high of $161.13.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

