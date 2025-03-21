iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 66,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the previous session’s volume of 21,344 shares.The stock last traded at $136.46 and had previously closed at $136.41.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $516.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.07 and its 200-day moving average is $141.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

