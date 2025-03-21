iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,489,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 6,620,684 shares.The stock last traded at $110.31 and had previously closed at $110.30.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3579 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

