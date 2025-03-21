iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,489,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 6,620,684 shares.The stock last traded at $110.31 and had previously closed at $110.30.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.29.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3579 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
