iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Holdings Lowered by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,481,000 after acquiring an additional 583,892 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,881,000 after buying an additional 72,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,884,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,389,000 after buying an additional 60,877 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,570,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,148,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,861,000 after acquiring an additional 77,811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $126.59 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $117.00 and a one year high of $140.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

