iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Lessened by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $309.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.13. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $271.54 and a one year high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

