iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 252,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 250,574 shares.The stock last traded at $154.11 and had previously closed at $155.33.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.01 and a 200-day moving average of $157.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI World ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,643,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.