iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,139 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,021% compared to the average volume of 148 call options.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TUR traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 419,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,538. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $165.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,173,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,409 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

