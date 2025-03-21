iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Trimmed by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP lessened its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.4% of Kepos Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,229,000 after buying an additional 5,521,374 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,701,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,274,000 after buying an additional 1,436,342 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,565,000 after buying an additional 1,138,182 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9,869.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,498,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,100,000 after buying an additional 5,443,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,550,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,165,000 after buying an additional 27,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.61 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $96.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

