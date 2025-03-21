iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDC) Trading Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDC – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.38 and last traded at $30.34. Approximately 11,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 7,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58.

Get iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Cyr Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

About iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF USD (ITDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.