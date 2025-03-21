iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 136,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 79,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.
iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.