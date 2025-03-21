iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.08 and last traded at $84.77, with a volume of 257615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.55.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,710,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,386,000 after purchasing an additional 230,639 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,257,000 after purchasing an additional 399,962 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,963,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,069,000 after acquiring an additional 271,626 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,604,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,723,000 after buying an additional 973,276 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,482,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,183,000 after buying an additional 176,993 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

