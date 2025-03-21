iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Lifted by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,479,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,286,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,676,000 after buying an additional 339,637 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.55.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

