iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.04 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

