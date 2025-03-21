iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Purchased by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $85.09 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.97 and a one year high of $89.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1466 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

