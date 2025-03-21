iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.10 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.02 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.59.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.