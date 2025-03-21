iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) is 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.05. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

