iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $102.98 and last traded at $102.95, with a volume of 24768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.82.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STIP. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 534.7% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

