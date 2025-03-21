Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) Stock Price Up 5.4% – Time to Buy?

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 3,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Irish Residential Properties REIT Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

Irish Residential Properties REIT Company Profile

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (together with IRES Residential Properties Limited & IRES Fund Management Limited, the “Group”) is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust that is focused on acquiring, holding, managing and developing investments primarily focused on private residential rental accommodations in Ireland.

