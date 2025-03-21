IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 33,455 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up about 1.8% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of IQVIA worth $92,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in IQVIA by 10.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.5 %

IQV opened at $184.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.28 and a 1 year high of $256.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.05.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

