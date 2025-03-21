IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.68, but opened at $23.59. IonQ shares last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 3,123,892 shares.

IONQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on IonQ from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 2.50.

In related news, Director William F. Scannell bought 93,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $2,029,769.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 135,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,375.07. This represents a 221.69 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 20,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $372,272.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 572,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,632,587.76. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock valued at $38,059,593. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IonQ by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,614,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,107,000 after acquiring an additional 135,851 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in IonQ by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 111,435 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in IonQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in IonQ by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in IonQ by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,260,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,240,000 after acquiring an additional 75,596 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

