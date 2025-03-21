Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for March 21st (ACNB, ADAP, AE, ANIX, ATSG, AWRE, BLK, CARA, CMLS, CRIS)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, March 21st:

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB). They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN). Hovde Group issued a market perform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB). They issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

