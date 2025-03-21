Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 383,275 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 183,169 shares.The stock last traded at $46.91 and had previously closed at $46.92.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 176,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 56,695 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

