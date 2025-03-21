Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XSMO stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.13.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.