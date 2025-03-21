Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 94,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 36,277 shares.The stock last traded at $61.53 and had previously closed at $61.82.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $777.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,750,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,651,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,352,000 after buying an additional 33,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.