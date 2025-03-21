Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $28,729,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $479.26 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $302.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $511.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

