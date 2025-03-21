Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 3.7% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,395,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,455,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 61,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,465,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $479.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.82.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.