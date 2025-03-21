Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) by 1,080.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,401 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 660,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after buying an additional 179,978 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

