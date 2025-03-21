Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Shares Purchased by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 351,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 341,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,905,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 232,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 218,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJR opened at $22.58 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

