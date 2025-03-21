Intuitive Investments Group (LON:IIG) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Intuitive Investments Group PLC (LON:IIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 108 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.45), with a volume of 14001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113 ($1.47).

Intuitive Investments Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 125.14. The firm has a market cap of £226.58 million, a PE ratio of -96.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Intuitive Investments Group alerts:

Intuitive Investments Group (LON:IIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 24th. The company reported GBX (1.22) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. Intuitive Investments Group had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 283.83%.

About Intuitive Investments Group

IIG is an investment company seeking to provide investors with exposure to a portfolio concentrating on fast growing and/or high potential Life Sciences and Technology businesses operating predominantly in the UK, continental Europe, the US and APAC, utilising the Board’s experience to seek to generate capital growth over the long term for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Investments Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Investments Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.