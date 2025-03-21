International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 5.7 %

THM stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.86 million, a P/E ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum purchased 1,152,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $553,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,765,672 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,522.56. The trade was a 4.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

About International Tower Hill Mines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a Canada-based resource exploration company possessing a portfolio of Alaskan and Nevada based gold and base metal exploration projects. The Company is currently focused on the Livengood Gold Project located in the north of Fairbanks, Alaska. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

