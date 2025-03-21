International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.92 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 292.57 ($3.79), with a volume of 129369977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 293.80 ($3.81).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IAG. Barclays cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 420 ($5.45) to GBX 250 ($3.24) in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 350 ($4.54) to GBX 400 ($5.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 215 ($2.79) to GBX 400 ($5.19) in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 320 ($4.15).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 1.0 %

International Consolidated Airlines Group Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 324.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 266.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of €0.06 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This is a boost from International Consolidated Airlines Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. International Consolidated Airlines Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.56%.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.