Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

NYSE:IDN opened at $2.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $50.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.90. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Intellicheck by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Intellicheck by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intellicheck



Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

