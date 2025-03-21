Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 42,816 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42,816 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CAE by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CAE by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CAE. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

CAE Price Performance

CAE stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.32, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.74. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

